Washington [US], January 26 (ANI): Former actor Peter Robbins, who had voiced the character of Charlie Brown in the classic 'Peanuts' specials of the 1960s, has died at 65.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, his family told a news outlet on Tuesday that he died by suicide last week.

Born in Los Angeles on August 10, 1956, Robbins got his start as a child performer and, beginning at age nine, brought to life the beloved 'Peanuts' character Charlie Brown.

His first project as the voice of the so-called "blockhead" was 'A Boy Named Charlie Brown', a 1963 television documentary about the life of 'Peanuts' creator Charles M. Schulz.

Robbins went on to voice Charlie in six TV specials, including perennial holiday staples 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' and 'It's the Great Pumpkin', 'Charlie Brown', along with the 1969 feature film also titled 'A Boy Named Charlie Brown'.

Additionally, he appeared as an actor on such '60s TV series as 'Rawhide', 'The Donna Reed Show', 'The Munsters', 'F Troop', 'Get Smart' and 'Blondie'.

An appearance on a 1972 episode of 'My Three Sons' marked his final acting role before stepping away from Hollywood.

After his time in the limelight, Robbins dealt with addiction issues and had been open about his mental health struggles, including suffering from bipolar disorder.

In 2019, shortly after he was released from prison following a 2015 sentence for making criminal threats, Robbins told a news outlet that he felt "much more humble, grateful and thankful that I lived through the experience."

At the time, he shared with the outlet that he had recently gotten some touch-up work done to a tattoo on his right arm showing Charlie Brown and Snoopy, as the characters remained so important to him.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, back then, he said, "Charlie Brown fans are the greatest fans in the world. And everybody is willing, I hope, to give me a second chance." (ANI)

