Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who turned a year older on February 5, shared a glimpse of his birthday celebration in the Maldives with his wife Aishwarya Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Junior B took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a series of photos with the caption, "Celebrating another trip around the sun!!! The weekend was perfect. I would like to thank the @stregismaldives for making it so memorable for me. We had a wonderful time. Beautiful views, beautiful people. My gratitude."

He shared more glimpses from his birthday celebration with a sweet caption, "Some more beautiful views.... Especially the last one. Thank you @stregismaldives for making my birthday so special."

He also dropped a photo of Aishwarya where she looks stunning in a black dress in a candle-lit dinner.

On Abhishek's birthday, Aishwarya dropped a smiling picture and wrote, "Birthday love... today and forever, Baby." on social media.

Abhishek and Aishwarya fell in love on the sets of Mani Ratnam's Guru. They dated for a while before getting married in 2007.

Last year, in an interview with ANI, Abhishek opened up about how Aishwarya taught him to deal with negative criticism.

"My wife once told me that, 'you get 10,000 positive comments but you get affected by one negative comment. You should concentrate on positivity and experience the beauty of the positive world'. So, I always try to look at things with positivity," he said.

Keeping Aishwarya's advice in mind, Abhishek shared that he makes conscious efforts to learn something or other from the negative comments."You can't deal with failures...failures deal with you. The only thing matters is how you come out of it. I don't let failures and criticism affect me negatively, I take them as positives to better myself as a person and professional. I always try to make my failures a lesson," he added.

Besides being the most sought-after Bollywood couple, Abhishek and Aishwarya are also hands-on parents to their daughter Aaradhya. The two became parents to Aaradhya on November 16, 2011. (ANI)

