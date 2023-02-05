Abhishek Bachchan rings in his 47th birthday on February 5, 2023. The charming actor of B-town has won hearts, both onscreen and off screen. On the occasion of his special day, his niece, Navya Naveli Nanda, has shared a few cute throwback pictures on her Insta Story and extended him her heartfelt birthday wishes. Abhishek Bachchan Birthday: From Guru to Bob Biswas, Here’s a Look at Some of His Finest Performances!

Navya Naveli Nanda’s Birthday Post For Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda (Photo Credits: Instagram/@navyananda)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)