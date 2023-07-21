Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to come up with the sequel to his hit film 'Dream Girl'.

On Friday, Ayushmann took to Instagram and dropped the film's first official poster.

The poster shows Ayushmann in a quirky avatar. Stepping out from behind a vibrant curtain, only his face is visible to the audience. What truly captivates everyone's attention is the remarkable transformation of Ayushmann's character Pooja, who appears to have embraced a delightful and feminine look.

Sharing the poster, Ayushmann took to Instagram and wrote, "@pooja___dreamgirl Coming Soon! #DreamGirl2 In Cinemas on 25th August, 2023. #25AugustHogaMast."

The film will be out on August 25. Earlier it was supposed to be released in July.

The delay is due to the extensive VFX work required for the film.

Speaking about the decision, producer Ektaa R Kapoor said,"We want Ayushmann Khurrana's character to look perfect as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, and that's why we are taking extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face. We want to ensure that our viewers get the best possible experience when they watch the movie. The VFX work for 'Dream Girl 2' is an integral part of the movie, and we want to ensure that we deliver a high-quality product to our audiences."

In the film, Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday. (ANI)

