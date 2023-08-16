Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday shared a happy family picture from his husband Saif Ali Khan’s 53rd birthday celebration.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena dropped the picture and wrote, “And it is a Happy Birthday indeed…,” followed by a couple of red heart emoticons.

Also Read | The Blind Side Controversy: Michael Oher Didn't Get Paid Royalties For The Film By Tuohy Family, NFL Football Player Says ‘They Tricked Me’.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwANUwqIbtB/

In the picture, Saif could be seen posing with his kids Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh.

Also Read | Nick Jonas Falls Off Stage While Performing In New York (Watch Video).

Sara and Ibrahim are the kids of Saif and his ex-wife, Amrita Singh while Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and they are parents to two sons - Taimur, 6, and Jeh, who they welcomed in 2021.

Earlier today, Saif's children Sara and Ibrahim were spotted entering his residence.

In the papped images and videos, Sara could be seen holding balloons with "happy birthday best dad" message on it. She also had cake in her hands.

Sara also dropped a few pictures from the celebrations on Instagram and wrote, “Happiest Birthday to my dearest Abba.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwAOByKyjmq/?img_index=2

Wishing him on his birthday, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped an adorable wish.

Kareena took to Instagram and dropped a cool picture from her pool time with hubby Saif.

In the image, the star couple is seen sitting by the poolside.

Kareena wrote in caption, "He chose the picture I could post on Instagram even though he’s in front of me smiling away and why not? It’s his birthday. May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan. Happy Birthday to my Ultimate Lover. There truly is no one like you, Kind, Generous, Crazy. Ok I can go on writing all day, but gotta go eat cake (sic)."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv_mdRqIejj/

Kareena's birthday post for Saif garnered loads of likes and comments.

"Happy happy birthday Saif! We love you," actor Sonam Kapoor commented.

"Saifu day," Kareena's best friend Amrita Arora wrote.

Meanwhile, Saif will be next seen in the upcoming film ‘Devara’ alongside JR NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)