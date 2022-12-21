Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): Actor Vaani Kapoor is all set to perform in the US during this holiday season.

She will be on her first ever three-city US tour soon, making people groove to her moves on her superhit songs.

Also Read | Burhan Sheikh of Jammu & Kashmir Winning Hearts With His Mesmerizing Voice.

"As an actor, one always looks forward to do such tours because I have been fascinated by how some of the biggest stars of our country have enthralled audiences at packed venues in several world cities. The Hindi film industry is hugely loved by people across the globe and our songs and dances, which are so intrinsic to our culture and unique to our films, have a massive fan following. That for me is the most interesting part as the ultimately it is all about the connect with our fans and the love that they give that drives us," Vaani said. She added, "I'm really fortunate to have had superhit songs in my career because I'm now going to fulfil a huge dream of mine - dancing on my chartbusters at my very own maiden US tour! It seems so surreal and I'm still pinching myself that I have, as an actor, got the opportunity to entertain people across the world! I feel blessed that I'm going to represent my country through this US tour and I hope people dance with me and soak in the spirit of our songs which are so joyous! As equally important as the performances is also the opportunity to meet and connect with the wonderful fans as without their love all this would not be possible!"

Meanwhile, on the film front, Vaani will be reportedly playing a pivotal role in a film titled 'Khel Kheil Mein'.(ANI)

Also Read | Pather Panchali: Satyajit Ray's Neo-Realist Classic, the Only Indian Film on 100 Greatest Movies of All Time!.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)