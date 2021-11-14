Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): Author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is also a mother of two children. Marking the occasion of Children's Day, Tahira shared a heartwarming post encapsulating her journey as a mother as well as a filmmaker.

Making her directorial debut with the short film 'Toffee', tracing the life of children to now directing her first feature film 'Sharmajee Ki Beti', which also has children playing a very important part, Tahira shares kids have always inspired her.

Depicting the regular yet special moments from her kids' lives, Tahira shared a video playing 'Bachpan' from her debut venture 'Toffee' saying, "I have always been inspired by children...their soul, energy, innocence, perception and it needs to be nurtured and protected. My first short film was on kids #toffee and my debut feature film #sharmajeekibeti which I just completed shooting has them play a very big role and it's only because there is so much to learn from them."

"I value this day immensely as children inspire me like no one else! Happy Children's Day! #happychildrensday #childrensday #children #reel #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit P.s- this song bachpan is from my first short film toffee! Very special," she added.

Through her social media, Tahira often gives insights into the quirky, candid, and relatable incidents of her interactions with her son Viraajveer and daughter Varushka who she shares with her husband-actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Currently basking in the success of her recent book 'The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother', Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is looking forward to her debut directorial feature film 'Sharmajee Ki Beti'. (ANI)

