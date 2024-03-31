Los Angeles, Mar 31 (PTI) Chance Perdomo, known for his starring roles in "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" and "Gen V", has died following a motorcycle accident. He was 27.

Nobody else was involved in the mishap, his representatives told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

“His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother,” a statement from his representatives said.

Perdomo rose to prominence with the role of Ambrose Spellman, Sabrina's (Kiernan Shipka) cousin, in the Netflix series "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina". His character often served as Sabrina's conscience, confidant and accomplice.

The actor most recently starred in "Gen V", Prime Video's spinoff of "The Boys". In the show, he played the character of Andre Anderson, a popular student at Godolkin University with the ability to manipulate things magnetically.

“We can't quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person.

“Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense. We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight,” the producers of the series shared in a statement.

In a separate statement, Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, which also produces "Gen V", said, “The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance's family and all who loved him at this difficult time.”

Besides his small-screen gigs, Perdomo had a recurring role in the "After" film franchise. "Midsomer Murders", "Killed by My Debt", for which he received a BAFTA nomination, "Hetty Feather" and "Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators" also included his film credits.

