Washington [US], June 25 (ANI): Chris Evans, a famous actor, who is well-known for playing Captain America also known as Steve Rogers in various movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has said farewell to his iPhone 6s after many years.

Chris took to his Instagram handle and penned a note as a tribute to the phone.

He captioned the post and wrote, "RIP iPhone 6s. We had a good run. I'll miss your home button. I won't miss the nightly battle of trying to get you to charge. Or your grainy pictures. Or your sudden drops from 100 per cent battery, to 15 per cent, to completely dead all within minutes. It was a wild ride. Rest easy, pal."

Replying to the post, actor Octavia Spencer took to the comment section and wrote, "OMG! I just gave up my home button last week. Transitioning to the 13 has been easier than I thought. So.... #IFeelYouBuddy."

Actor Lizze Broadway commented, "Why does this bring me so much joy."

While actress Kate Beckinsale wrote, "Not the grainy pictures," Yvette Nicole Brown exclaimed, "Please tell me you didn't still have the 6?! HOW did that happen to you?!"

Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, and Jessica Henwick all appear in The Gray Man. A crucial part in the movie will also be played by Tamil actor Dhanush. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)