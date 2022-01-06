Los Angeles, Jan 6 (PTI) Following accusations of sexual assault against Chris Noth multiple women, the actor has been dropped out of the finale premiere of HBO Max series "And Just Like That".

A source confirmed to Deadline that Noth's surprise appearance in the February 3 episode has been cancelled.

His character, Mr Big was killed off in the premiere of the spin-off follow-up of "Sex and the City", which aired on December 9.

Noth was slated to return in a flashback scene set in Paris.

Big's wife Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be.

In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River.

HBO Max has declined to comment.

Noth, who has denied the allegations calling them "categorically false" and claiming that the encounters were consensual, was previously fired from the CBS reboot of "The Equalizer".

He was also dumped by A3 Artists Agency amid the allegations.

