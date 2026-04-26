New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): With temperatures soaring and heatwave conditions intensifying, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday directed officials to strictly implement the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026 on the ground.

Highlighting the growing severity of heat conditions, the Chief Minister pointed out a worrying trend: Delhi has seen temperatures exceeding 40°C for nearly 40 consecutive days over the past two to three years. This year, the government has carried out a detailed scientific assessment of the entire city using satellite data to identify high-risk zones.

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Among the most sensitive areas is Ayanagar in South Delhi, which has previously recorded temperatures as high as 45.5°C. Najafgarh (43.7°C in 2025) and Safdarjung (46.8°C in 2023) have also seen extreme highs. Other emerging thermal hotspots include Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, Khayala, Shastri Park, Vishwas Nagar, Harkesh Nagar, Hari Nagar and Delhi Gate.

In addition, densely populated fringe areas such as Sawda, Mubarakpur Dabas, Bhalswa, Nand Nagri, Gokulpuri and Bakkarwala are experiencing pronounced 'heat island' effects. Special protection measures have been designed for these zones, including increased ORS stock at health centres, deployment of Quick Response Teams, and additional water tankers.

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In a notable directive, the Chief Minister asked departments, particularly DDA, the Education Department and the Delhi Jal Board, to ensure water and shade not just for people but also for animals and birds. Water containers for birds and dedicated water points for stray animals are being installed across parks, bus depots and school campuses.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), to protect school children, the government may administer an ORS solution before they leave school, if required, to reduce the risk of dehydration during their commute. For construction workers, strict measures will be enforced during peak heat hours.

Outdoor work may be halted between 12 noon and 3 pm during severe heatwave conditions. Workers will also be provided with drinking water, caps and Gamchas coverings for protection against the sun. First-aid kits and ice packs will be made available at worksites when needed.

Delhi is also moving towards a 'Cool Roof Policy 2026'. Reflective coating has already been applied over nearly 28,674 sq ft at the Kashmere Gate ISBT, helping reduce indoor temperatures. To further combat heat, high-pressure misting systems will be installed at bus stops, while anti-smog guns will be used to cool densely built-up areas.

The Health Department has placed over 339 health centres across all 13 districts on alert. More than 30 hospitals have set up dedicated five-bed 'cool rooms' for heatwave patients. Residents can seek help through the 24x7 helpline numbers 1077, 1070 or 112. Additionally, 39 Quick Response Teams and trained ASHA workers are on standby. Arrangements for cold drinking water and ORS will be made at busy public locations, including bus stops and terminals.

Reiterating the government's firm commitment regarding power supply, Chief Minister Gupta stated that electricity demand in the capital could set a new record during the summer season this year.

It is estimated that Delhi's peak power demand will exceed the 9,000 MW mark this season, a figure significantly higher than last year's maximum demand of 8,442 MW. In light of this massive demand, we have issued strict directives to the power distribution companies, making it clear that any cuts in supply will not be tolerated.

According to the Chief Minister, a special priority protocol has been implemented to ensure uninterrupted 24x7 power supply to critical facilities such as hospitals, Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) and mobile towers.

The power companies have also been directed to keep additional Quick Response Teams and mobile transformers on standby to address issues related to transformers and technical faults, thereby ensuring that supply can be restored immediately in the event of any emergency. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)