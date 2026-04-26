New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Narela area on Sunday morning.

Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot after receiving the information.

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During the incident, a fire officer informed us that the fire had spread to the second and third floors.

"A fire call was received at 9.17-9.18 am. There are no casualties. The factory is spread across 250 metres. Fire had spread on the second and third floors. They had stored things even on the staircase from the basement to the terrace. So, it is difficult to even use the staircase. We will wind this up in another half an hour," fire official said.

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Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)