Los Angeles [US], September 15 (ANI): The next 'Super Mario' film has got an official title, now set to arrive as 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Illumination and Nintendo have confirmed the title, adding that it will hit theatres in 2026. The film borrows the title from Nintendo's hit video game, 'Super Mario Galaxy', which came out in 2007.

The announcement has been made on the heels of the 40th anniversary of the original 'Super Mario Bros' video game, released in September 1985. The makers have also unveiled a teaser, showing Mario sleeping under a tree with Princess Peach's castle standing in the distance as the camera pans up to the sky, as per Variety.

Fans were also treated to glimpses of Monty Mole, Cheep Cheeps, and Toads going about with their own little activities.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOgMMcDgiVC/

Apart from that, the upcoming 'Super Mario Galaxy Movie' will also see the return of its star-studded voice, including Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.

Additional voice actors are yet to be unveiled at a later date.

The film is a follow-up to 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie', which collected more than $1.3 billion worldwide. It told the origin of Mario and his younger brother, Luigi, who started off as plumbers in Brooklyn before getting whisked away to the Mushroom Kingdom through a mysterious pipe.

While both films are produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo, returning to direct are Aaron Horvarth and Michael Jelenic.

The 'Super Mario' sequel will hit theatres on April 3, 2026. (ANI)

