Washington [US], July 28 (ANI): Months after he was slapped by Will Smith at Oscars 2022, comedian Chris Rock addressed the infamous altercation recently.

During his performance at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, Chris said he is not a victim, but joked that it hurt getting slapped by Smith on the Oscar stage, Variety reported.

"Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face...I'm not a victim. Yeah, that shit hurt, motherf***er. But I shook that shit off and went to work the next day. I don't go to the hospital for a paper cut," he mentioned.

Earlier this month, Kevin Hart, who is close friends with Chris Rock and Will Smith, said that he hopes both of them can "move past" the violent event that occurred.

For the unversed, while presenting the best documentary feature award at the 2022 Oscars, comedian Chris made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Chris said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia areata, star in 'G.I. Jane 2' which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Chris. Smith returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu**ing mouth!"A few minutes after the incident, Smith was announced Best Actor at the 94th Academy Awards. While accepting his first-ever Oscar for best actor (leading role) in 'King Richard', Smith apologised to the Academy and fellow nominees but did not mention Chris.

However, after receiving backlash for his disorderly behaviour, Smith issued an apology to Chris Rock and Academy on his social media handle.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," Smith wrote on Instagram.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," Smith said in his apology. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress," he added.

The Academy has banned Smith from its membership for 10 years because of the slap. (ANI)

