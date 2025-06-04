Washington [US], June 4 (ANI): Director Danny Boyle confirmed that Cillian Murphy will reprise his role in the '28 Days Later' franchise.

Murphy, who starred in the 2002 film '28 Days Later', will appear in the upcoming sequel, '28 Years Later: The Bone Temple', set for release on January 16, 2026, as per People magazine.

Also Read | BTS Jimin-Song Da Eun Dating Rumours Rekindle After Viral Live; Actress Pleads With Fans To Stop Harassing Her (Watch Video).

As per People magazine, in a recent interview, Boyle revealed that Murphy will have a significant role in the third film, which has yet to be greenlit.

However, a strong box office performance from '28 Years Later' and Murphy's involvement could help secure the project's future.

Also Read | 'Andhere Mein Lath Ghumaana': Did Bhuvan Bam Undergo Facial Surgery? 'Taaza Khabar' Actor Responds to Viral Reddit Post About His Transformation.

Boyle praised the introduction of Murphy's character in the second film, saying it was "pretty good" and a "very smart use of him."

The new trilogy, crafted by Boyle and writer Alex Garland, will feature connecting characters, including newcomer Alfie Williams' 12-year-old character Spike, who will run through the films.

The first two films, '28 Years Later' and '28 Years Later: The Bone Temple', have been shot back-to-back, with Boyle citing logistical, actor availability, and story reasons.

'28 Years Later' is set to release on June 20 and '28 Years Later: The Bone Temple' will release on January 16, 2026. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)