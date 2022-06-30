Washington [US], June 30 (ANI): Hollywood actors Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse are set to star in 'Lisa Frankenstein', directed by filmmaker Zelda Williams from a script written by Oscar winner Diablo Cody.

According to Deadline, principal photography on the project is slated to begin later this summer. Cody will write and serve as a producer alongside Mason Novick, who will produce via his MXN Entertainment banner.

This movie reunites Cody and Novick who previously collaborated on films including Tully, Young Adult, Jennifer's Body and Juno. Jeff Lampert will serve as executive producer.

Focus Features' VP Production and Development Michelle Momplaisir will serve as the creative executive on the project.

'Lisa Frankenstein', set in 1989, follows an unpopular high schooler who accidentally re-animates a handsome Victorian corpse during a lightning storm and starts to rebuild him into the man of her dreams using the broken tanning bed in her garage.

Sprouse can still be seen on his hit CW show 'Riverdale', which will have its final-season premiere later this year. On the film side, he most recently starred in the HBO Max movie 'Moonshot'.

Best known for her breakout role in HBO's 'Big Little Lies', Newton is set to make her MCU debut in Marvel's 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', as per Deadline.

She was most recently seen in the Universal and Blumhouse horror-comedy 'Freaky' opposite Vince Vaughn. The film marks Williams' feature-length directorial debut. (ANI)

