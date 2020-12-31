Comedian and TV personality John Bishop has said he and his wife Melanie Bishop have contracted the novel coronavirus, describing the disease "the worst illness" he has ever had. In a Twitter post, the British comic said he received the test results on Christmas and has since been experiencing strong symptoms, despite being fit. "This is the worst illness I have ever had, debilitating headaches, muscle joint and even skin pain, dizziness, nausea, no appetite, incredibly chronic fatigue. Dr Drew Pinsky Tests Positive for COVID-19, Says ‘I’m in This Inflammatory Phase of the Illness’

"My wife and I are fit non-smokers and it's flattened us. I don't wish this on anyone," Bishop, 54, wrote on Wednesday. The couple has been married since 1993, with an 18-month separation that began in 2000. They share sons Joe, 26, Luke, 24 and Daniel, 22. The Tonight Show: Tina Fey Narrates the Incident When She Saved a Man’s Life During COVID-19 Pandemic (Watch Video)

This came through on Christmas Day This is the worst illness I have ever had, debilitating headaches, muscle joint and even skin pain, dizziness, nausea, no appetite, incredibly chronic fatigue . My wife and I are fit non smokers and it's flattened us. I don't wish this on anyone pic.twitter.com/htqhQ8kTIo — John Bishop (@JohnBishop100) December 30, 2020

Their diagnosis comes after the comic questioned the government's methods of tackling the pandemic in a lengthy Instagram post shared in August.

