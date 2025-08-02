Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 2 (ANI): The wait is over for Thalaiva fans!

The trailer for his much-awaited film 'Coolie' has finally been released.

The film, which stars Rajinikanth in the lead role and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is set to hit theatres on August 14.

The trailer, unveiled on Saturday, shows Thalaiva in a powerful new look with intense action scenes, dramatic moments, and strong dialogues. Fans will also see actor Nagarjuna playing the villain.

Take a look at the trailer

The film has officially received an A (Adults Only) certificate from the censor board. This marks the superstar's first A-rated film in many years, hinting that the film will be packed with intense and unfiltered action.

One major highlight of the much-awaited film is the reunion of 'Thalaiva' and actor Aamir Khan after nearly three decades.

The two last worked together in the 1995 film 'Aatank Hi Aatank.' In 'Coolie,' Aamir Khan will be seen as Dahaa. A poster showcasing Aamir's rugged new look was recently shared by the makers.

The music for Coolie is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. So far, three songs from the film, "Monica," "Chikitu," and "PowerHouse", have been released and have received a positive response online.

Coolie is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner and is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on August 14, just a day before Independence Day. The film is set to clash at the box office with another big release, War 2, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. (ANI)

