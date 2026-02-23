Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 23 (ANI): In a gesture of solidarity during Ramzan, the Chak Keegam Battalion of the Indian Army, in collaboration with Elfa International NGO, distributed food kits to residents of Kandi and Tarich villages in Kupwara.

According to an official release, recognising the spiritual and social significance of Ramzan, the initiative aimed to ease the burden on underprivileged households by providing essential ration supplies to support Iftar and Sehri meals. The food kits included staples such as Rice, Flour, Cooking Oil, Dates, Soji, necessary Condiments and other daily necessities.

A fair and transparent distribution was aimed at and ensured. Special attention was given to widows, elderly residents, and economically weaker families, to ensure ease and comfort during Ramzan.

Residents appreciated the gesture, describing it as timely and meaningful during the fasting month. The initiative not only provided material assistance but also reinforced the spirit of brotherhood and mutual respect that Ramzan embodies, the release noted.

Chak Keegam Battalion continues to undertake various humanitarian and community outreach programs in the region, reaffirming its commitment to peace, welfare, and inclusive development.

The gesture strengthened the bond between the Indian Army and the local population. A gesture was welcomed as support to the needy families during the holy month of Ramzan. 375 families that comprised a total of 412 members benefited.

Separately, earlier on Saturday, the 137 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted a specialised medical camp on Saturday facilitate healthcare facilities to the residents of Roun village. The initiative aimed at bringing modern medical facilities, especially to the women in Jammu and Kashmir.

CRPF Assistant Commandant Medical Officer Manish Rundla said, "This is being organised under the directions of the Indian government for the women who experience weakness... We are providing medications of Iron, Folic Acid, Calcium... We are also focusing on sanitary hygiene..." (ANI)

