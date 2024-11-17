Los Angeles, Nov 17 (PTI) Director Coralie Fargeat says she withdrew her critically acclaimed film "The Substance" from the Poland-set Camerimage Film Festival after she alleged the festival director made certain "misogynistic and offensive" remarks about female cinematographers.

The 32nd edition of Camerimage, which honours cinematographers and their work, began on November 16 in Torun and will conclude on November 23.

In protest, the movie's director of photography Benjamin Kracun also decided to give the film festival a miss.

In a statement shared on X on Saturday, Fargeat said: "After discovering the highly misogynistic and offensive words of the director of the Camerimage Film Festival, I have decided to pull 'The Substance' from the festival (and Benjamin Kracun has decided not to attend.

"'The Substance' is about the impact of exactly those types of behaviors on our world. We shouldn't tolerate them anymore. We send our support to all involved in the festival and hope this decision will create a much-needed change."

According to a column published in Cinematography World magazine, Camerimage festival director Marek Zydowicz apparently suggested that having greater representation of women cinematographers and directors could result in "mediocre film productions".

"The film industry is undergoing rapid changes, affecting the cinematic image, its content and aesthetics. One of the most significant changes is the growing recognition of female cinematographers and directors.

"This evolution is crucial as it rectifies the obvious injustice present in societal development. However, it also raises a question: Can the pursuit of change exclude what is good? Can we sacrifice works and artists with outstanding artistic achievements solely to make room for mediocre film production?" said Zydowicz as quoted by Variety.

"The Substance", which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, follows Elisabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore), a fitness icon who is laid off from her TV show when she turns 50. A desperate Sparkle turns to the Substance, a black market product that helps her spawn a younger version, called Sue (Margaret Qualley). But they must alternate their existence in the world.

