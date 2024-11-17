Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are gearing up to set the silver screen ablaze with Pushpa 2: The Rule. However, fans must hold onto their excitement a little longer before experiencing this cinematic spectacle in theatres. The much-anticipated trailer, which has already created waves among fans, is slated for release today, November 17, the event celebration will start at 5 PM and the digital launch at 6 PM, at the iconic Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Adding to the buzz, the grand unveiling of the trailer will take place in Patna, marking the beginning of an ambitious promotional campaign for this pan-India blockbuster. The journey of Pushpa 2 promises to be as dynamic as the film itself! ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Update: Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Trailer To Drop in Patna on November 17 at THIS Time.

‘Pushpa 2’ Trailer Launch Event

The official page of Pushpa shared a short video when it was shown that Allu Arjun wearing a white sweatshirt and hair tied and getting inside the airport. Another poster shared by the official page shows Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun posing, dressed in white and in the caption it's written 'Enroute to Patna'. Adding to the excitement, Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh will deliver a special performance as part of the event’s line-up. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’: Trailer for Allu Arjun’s Pan-India Film To Drop on November 17 in Patna at THIS Time – Check Runtime.

Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun In Patna

#WATCH | Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun arrive in Patna, Bihar for the trailer launch of their upcoming film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. pic.twitter.com/hIMfUvlSv7 — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2024

Allu Arjun Heads to Patna for ‘Pushpa 2’ Grand Trailer Launch

ICON STAR @alluarjun, our PUSHPA RAJ is off to #Patna for the MASSIVE TRAILER launch event of #Pushpa2TheRule 🤩😎 Check out this exclusive video on Snapchat https://t.co/OEdJ9QCriA — Pushpa (@PushpaMovie) November 17, 2024

Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun

Pushpa Raj 🤩 Srivalli Icon Star @alluarjun & @iamRashmika take off to Patna for the massive #Pushpa2TheRuleTrailer Launch Event ❤️‍🔥 Today from 5 PM Onwards ❤️‍🔥 ▶️https://t.co/it8BOjoJiD Digital Launch at 6.03 PM. PATNA WELCOMES PUSHPARAJ 🔥#Pushpa2TheRule… pic.twitter.com/mVF4FXZafE — Pushpa (@PushpaMovie) November 17, 2024

Watch the LIVE Trailer Launch of ‘Pushpa 2’ Here From 5 PM Onwards

About ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’

The much-anticipated sequel, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh etc in key roles. The highly anticipated film is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on December 5. Directed by Sukumar and Produced by Mythri Movies, the film also boasts a dazzling dance number featuring the talented Sreeleela, ensuring an unforgettable cinematic experience.

