Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 8 (ANI): Day 1 of FDCI India Men's Weekend 2026 marked a grand opening against the regal backdrop of Jaipur's iconic Diggi Palace, bringing to the fore a confident and magnificent tone for a weekend that celebrates the rise of men's fashion.

With a unique combination of craftsmanship, culture, and contemporary design, the opening day showcased how tradition and modernity can shape the future of menswear.

Also Read | Agni Chopra, Son of Vidhu Chopra and Anupama Chopra, Reportedly Registers for PSL 2026 Auction as USA Cricketer.

Speaking of which, at the heart of the showcase was the 'House of Glenfiddich x Three Sixty Collection,' presented as a design-led expression of considered living and enduring craftsmanship.

The show kicked off with Nikita Mhaisalkar's collection, an ode to her Sidhpur roots, as she translated Victorian havelis and pastel hues into a spring narrative. She was followed by the 'Son of a Noble Snob,' the name behind Akshaye Khanna's famous looks as Rehman Dakait in 'Dhurandhar.'

Also Read | 'West Wing' Actor Timothy Busfield Indicted on 4 Counts of S*xual Contact With Child in New Mexico.

The designer label presented a lineup of modern and earthy interpretations of menswear, offering insight into their relaxed tailoring. With a muted colour palette ranging from olive greens and dark blacks to sand, beige, and more, the collection also featured loose, fluid silhouettes, signalling a shift toward comfort-driven choices.

Also present was Kommal and Ratul Sood's 'The Nocturne Collection,' which showcased a layered menswear deeply rooted in hand-crafted silhouettes. The collection also featured jewel-toned fine wools and satin jacquard fabrics in geometric weaves, paired with youthful, relaxed layering.

Siddartha Tytler's take on menswear, inspired by his friends, offered a fresh look at traditional men's wear.

While Paresh Lamba's 'Kaivalya' explored Indo-Western ceremonial dressing with architectural black silhouettes, disciplined tailoring, and controlled embellishment, Nitin Bal Chauhan's mystical collection brought ancient craftsmanship into focus, largely inspired by the Himalayan folk tale of Gugga.

In the finale presentations, Ashish Soni's collections featured a layered menswear wardrobe rooted in comfort and softened, earthy textiles. He also included premium leather travel duffles, sling bags and waist bags, portfolio pieces, and refined luggage trolleys in rich brown, black, tan, and green.

Delivering a powerful closing, designer Rajesh Pratap Singh's collection brought Day 1 to an end, leaving many reflecting on his restrained storytelling of the world's current reality. With the faces hidden, gazes lowered, and a solemn mood, a sense of performance also took centre stage.

Beyond the garments, Day 1 of FDCI India Men's Weekend 2026 underscored a deep purpose, positioning the runway into a space for artistic expression, creativity, and storytelling. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)