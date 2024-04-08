Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan in a still from 'Crew' (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): In a refreshing turn for Hindi cinema, the Bollywood heist comedy 'Crew' has emerged as a blockbuster hit, captivating audiences worldwide with its blend of humour, adventure, and stellar performances.

Led by the talented trio of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, the film has not only delighted fans but also sparked discussions about its potential sequel, as per a recent report by Variety.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and penned by the dynamic duo behind 'Veere Di Wedding,' Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri, 'Crew' follows the misadventures of three flight attendants embroiled in a daring gold smuggling scheme.

With a star-studded ensemble cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, and Trupti Khamkar, the film delivers laughs and thrills in equal measure.

Upon its release over the Easter weekend, 'Crew' quickly soared to success, raking in a whopping 100 crores in global box office earnings.

Its opening day gross of 18.86 crore, according to Variety, marked a significant milestone, cementing its status as one of the highest female-led openers in Bollywood history.

For producers Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, the success of 'Crew' represents a continuation of their winning streak in championing female-led narratives.

Reflecting on their journey to Variety, Rhea expressed her determination to carve out space for women in the traditionally male-dominated holiday release calendar.

"We wanted to create a film that felt as significant and celebratory as any male-led blockbuster," Rhea Kapoor remarked, highlighting the importance of representation and inclusivity in cinema.

Despite past challenges, including the mixed reception of their previous collaboration 'Thank You for Coming,' the producer duo remains undeterred in their pursuit of meaningful storytelling.

With plans underway for a sequel to 'Veere Di Wedding' and enthusiastic discussions surrounding a follow-up to 'Crew,' Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor continue to push boundaries and redefine the Bollywood landscape.

A sequel has been proposed for 'Crew,' Rhea told Variety.

"I really get scared of sequels, I'm so afraid of them, Ektaa gets so annoyed with me... but this is the first film where I finished the film and a week later, my writers have messaged me and told me that they have an idea for the sequel. I was like, this is crazy. This is insane. There's so much excitement and joy around this film that this time I might actually just do it. But I actually think that this film could make a really fun sequel because the end is open-ended," she said.

As anticipation mounts for the next chapter in the 'Crew' saga, audiences can expect more laughter, more thrills, and undoubtedly, more female-led excellence on the silver screen. (ANI)

