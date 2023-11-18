Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 18 (ANI): The craze for Men in Blue and the expectations of the people around the world ahead of the India vs Australia Cricket World Cup final is reaching new heights every day. Kolkata-based candle artist made a replica of the World Cup trophy out of candles.

Tuhin Mukherjee, a candle artist based in Kolkata showed his excitement of the World Cup by creating magic with his art.

Also Read | AS Byatt Dies at Her Home in London; Award-Winning Author Was Known for Bestselling Novel Possession.

The trophy is incomplete without the cricket essential equipment- bat and ball.

He not only made a World Cup trophy but also a cricket bat and ball from candles.

Also Read | Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Review: Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead Return in This Exciting and Colourful Take on the Cult Comic Series (LatestLY Exclusive).

He dedicated a bat to Virat Kohli's 50th century in the World Cup.

Inspired by the way Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has demonstrated his game in this entire World Cup series, he made a candle ball for him.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "After seeing the way India has performed throughout the series, he planned to make the World Cup trophy out of candles because he feels that this time only India will win the World Cup."

Virat is the tournament's leading run-scorer so far. In 10 matches, he has scored 711 runs at an average of over 101, with three centuries and five fifties. He now has the most runs in a single World Cup edition and is also the only player to have smashed 50 ODI centuries. With these two records and an undefeated streak under his belt, Virat's morale will surely be high and will be keen to deliver against Australia.

Virat often saves his best for games against Australia and for big clashes. In 48 clashes against Aussies, he has scored 2,313 runs at an average of 53.79, with eight centuries and 13 fifties in 46 innings. It would not be surprising if Virat once again takes a giant jump in front of over 1 lakh fans at the stadium after scoring a match-winning century or breaks another record against the mighty Aussies.

In the semifinal against New Zealand, Shami took 7/57 in 9.5 overs at an economy rate of 5.79. This is India's best bowling spell in ICC Cricket World Cup history, overtaking Ashish Nehra's 6/23 against England in 2003. Shami's figures are also the fifth-best in World Cup history, with Australia's Glenn McGrath's 7/15 against Namibia in 2003 being the best.

In six WC 2023 games, Shami has taken 23 wickets at an average of 9.13 and a strike rate of 10.91. His best figures are 7/57. He is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far.The pace veteran also completed 50 World Cup wickets, becoming only the seventh bowler to do so. Shami is also the fastest to get there, reaching the milestone in just 17 innings, surpassing Mitchell Starc's (Australia) record of 19 innings. The highest wicket-taker in WC history is Australia's Glenn McGrath with 71 wickets in 39 matches in his World Cup career.Shami now has four five-wicket hauls in Cricket World Cup history, the highest by any bowler. Australian left-arm quick Starc has dropped to second spot with three five-wicket hauls.

Coming to India's match, the Men in Blue will lock horns with Australia on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

This will be a 20-year-old repeat clash of the 2003 World Cup Final when the two cricket-enthusiast nations faced each other and India will be aiming to reverse the result of the last encounter, in which they lost.

India stormed into the finals after registering a comprehensive 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course of a massive target.

KL Rahul arrived to apply the finishing touches to power India to a score of 397/4. Mohammed Shami's spell saw him clinch a seven-wicket haul to derail the Kiwis and seal India's trip to Ahmedabad.

In the second semifinal, South Africa made Australia sweat to reach the humble target of 213. The five-time champions slipped in their chase of the paltry target but recovered just in time to cross the finish line.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc held their nerves to take the five-time champions to the final against India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)