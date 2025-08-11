Washington DC [US], August 11 (ANI): The Czech Film and Television Academy has selected Klara Tasovska's documentary 'I'm Not Everything I Want to Be' as the country's submission for best international feature at the 98th Academy Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'I'm Not Everything I Want to Be' is a 2024 documentary film co-written, co-produced and directed by Klara Tasovska. The film premiered in February 2024 at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival. It was later screened in the International Competition at the 2024 Festival du nouveau cinema (Festival of New Cinema), an annual independent film festival held in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, where it won both the Daniel Langlois Innovation Award and the Fierte Montreal award for best LGBTQ-related film in the festival program.

The film is about the life and career of Czech photographer Libuse Jarcovjakova, who was noted for her photography of the underground LGBTQ scene in Prague prior to the decriminalisation of homosexuality in the country.

The Oscar selection marks the first time the Czech Academy has chosen its candidate through a two-round process. From a shortlist of three -- Broken Voices, Caravan and I'm Not Everything I Want to Be -- the latter was selected by 194 eligible academy members, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Last year's Czech entry, Jiri Madl's Waves, reached the Oscars' international feature shortlist but did not secure a nomination. The Czech Republic has scored three wins in the category, including Jan Sverak's Kolya (1996) and, under the Czechoslovak banner, The Shop on Main Street (1965) and Jiri Menzel's Closely Watched Trains (1966). The last Czech film to receive a nomination was Ondrej Trojan's Zelary in 2003, as per the outlet.

The Academy will announce the 15-film international feature shortlist Dec. 16, with nominations revealed Jan. 22. The Oscars take place March 15 in Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

