Washington [US], March 19 (ANI): The trailer for the much-awaited romantic comedy 'Materialists', which stars actors Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal, is finally out.

The makers took to their Instagram account on Monday to share the trailer for the much-awaited film.

Also Read | 'Kings Are Coming Back!': ARMY REACTS As BigHit Teases 'BTS 7 Moments' Trailer Ahead of OT7 Comeback (Watch Video).

The caption of their post read, "People just want more. Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal star in MATERIALISTS, from Academy Award nominee Celine Song. In theaters June 13. Featuring a new original song by Japanese Breakfast."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DHV2wwHR8xP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Also Read | Carl Erik Rinsch Arrested for Netflix Fraud: Hollywood Director Nabbed on Charges of Swindling Netflix out of USD 11 Million for a Sci-Fi Show That Never Aired.

The trailer introduces fans to a young matchmaker in New York City played by Dakota, who finds herself caught between the allure of her ideal match and the unresolved emotions of an imperfect ex.

The rom-com is directed by Celine Song. This is Song's second film after her Oscar-nominated debut, Past Lives.

Materialists also feature Zoe Winters, Marin Ireland, Dasha Nekrasova, Louisa Jacobson, and Sawyer Spielberg. Filming for the romantic comedy took place in New York City from April to June last year.

According to Variety, Materialists is produced by Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler for Killer Films, along with David Hinojosa of 2 AM. A24 will distribute the movie in the U.S., while Sony Pictures handles international distribution.

Talking about Song's last film, Past Lives, which was a global success, it earned over $42 million and received multiple award nominations, including at the Oscars and Golden Globes.

Past Lives, a romantic drama film, was released in 2023 and marked Song's debut as a director. The drama, which starred Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro, revolved around the story of two childhood friends over the course of 24 years as they contemplated the nature of their relationship while they grew apart and lived different lives.

Meanwhile, Materialists is set to hit theaters on June 13 this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)