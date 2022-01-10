Washington [US], January 10 (ANI): Singer Billie Eilish creates magic with her voice. The title track of the latest James Bond movie 'No Time To Die' is proof of the fact.

On Monday, Billie's song won the Golden Globe in the category of Best Song-Motion Picture.

Also Read | Golden Globes 2022: Jeremy Strong Wins Best Actor in a Drama Series for His Role in HBO's Succession.

"When you've got a song in your heart the whole world sings with you. This year's #GoldenGlobe for Best Song -- Motion Picture goes to No Time To Die," a tweet read on the Twitter handle of Golden Globe.

'No Time to Die' was Daniel Craig's fifth movie as James Bond and the 25th (official) Bond movie ever. It was also Craig's final film as the popular secret agent.

Also Read | Golden Globes 2022: Disney's Musical Drama Encanto Wins Best Picture Award for Animated Category.

Speaking about the song, to date, it has garnered over 60 million views on YouTube.

Not only Billie Eilish, musician Hans Zimmer also bagged the golden trophy. He took home the award for Best Score - Motion picture for his soundtrack in 'Dune'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)