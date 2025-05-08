Rome [Italy], May 8 (ANI): Maura Delpero's 'Vermiglio' took home Best Film and Director at the 70th edition of Italy's David di Donatello Awards on Wednesday evening, in an historic win for a female director, reported Deadline.

With this, the director Delpero is the first woman to win the David di Donatello Best Director prize in the history of the awards, and only the third female filmmaker to win Best Film.

Also Read | 'Sarkeet' Movie Review: Asif Ali and Orhan's Performances in Thamar's Emotional Drama on ADHD Impress Critics.

The film picked up seven David di Donatellos in total which also included Best Original Screenplay, Casting, Producer, Cinematography and Sound, as per the outlet.

Set in a remote mountain village in 1944, Vermiglio revolves around a family whose life is disrupted by the arrival of a deserted soldier, reported Deadline.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Arijit Singh Pushes Date of Abu Dhabi Show in Wake of India-Pakistan Military Escalations, Says 'Difficult Decision to Postpone'.

David di Donatello Awards was a historic night for the female directors. Other big winner included Italian actress and singer-songwriter Margherita Vicario who won Best First Film, Composer and Song for feature directorial Gloria.

Another highlight was Timothee Chalamet, who touched down in Rome with Kylie Jenner and his father, received a Special David Award for Cinematic Excellence, alongside Italian actress Ornella Muti, reported Deadline.

Asked on stage about his ties to Italy through Luca Guadagnino, who cast him in his breakout role in Call Me By Your Name, Chalamet replied: "Luca is probably the most important person in my career," as quoted by Deadline.

He went on to joke that he if had not gone into acting he would have racked up a "better scoring" record than Italian soccer legend Francesco Totti. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)