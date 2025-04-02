Washington DC [US], April 2 (ANI): Critically acclaimed director David Fincher will be directing a sequel to "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," with Quentin Tarantino writing the follow-up to his Oscar-winning epic, reported Variety.

As per the outlet, the actor Brad Pitt will reprise his role as stuntman and potential wife-killer Cliff Booth. The film will not be released in theatres but will stream on Netflix.

It's an especially unique production -- not only because a high-profile director is helming a sequel to another high-profile director's film, but also because of the property's shift from a theatrical studio to a streamer.

According to Variety, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" was released by Sony Pictures in 2019, but Tarantino negotiated a deal that would return him ownership of the film's underlying copyright after a number of years.

The project comes under the fruition after Tarantino scrapped plans for what would've been his 10th (and allegedly final) feature, "The Movie Critic."

According to Variety, the story was said to take place in the '70s and follow a film critic who wrote for a porn magazine. It had been rumored that Pitt would be playing some version of his "Once Upon a Time" character Cliff Booth, who in Tarantino's novelization of his own feature was revealed to be quite the movie buff.

Now, Pitt will officially reprise the role, which won him an Oscar for supporting actor. The project reunites Pitt with Fincher, who have each made some of their most acclaimed films together: the seminal thriller "Se7en," cult satire "Fight Club" and Oscar darling "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button."

Variety states that it is less likely that Leonardo DiCaprio or Margot Robbie would reprise their roles for the sequel. (ANI)

