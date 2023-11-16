Los Angeles [US], November 16 (ANI): Days after the demise of Matthew Perry, his 'Friends' co-star David Schwimmer paid him an emotional tribute.

Taking to Instagram, David wrote, "Matty, Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity. I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes. And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers."

He also shared a picture with Matthew from one of his favourite moments spent with him on the 'Friends' set.

"This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time.I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around--'Could there BE any more clouds?'," he added,

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston also penned notes on social media in remembrance of Matthew.

"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here's one of my favorites," Courteney wrote.

Jennifer Aniston shared a couple of pictures with Matthew and said that she was part of Friends family DNA.

"Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day... sometimes I can almost hear you saying could you BE any crazier? Rest little brother. You always made my day...[?][?]," she wrote.

Matt LeBlanc, who portrayed Joey Tribiani on Friends, shared a post on Instagram with a carousel of images and a heartfelt note for Perry. He wrote, "Matthew It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life."

Matthew Perry, 54, was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home at the end of October. (ANI)

