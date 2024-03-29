New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Australian cricketer David Warner congratulated actor Allu Arjun over the installation of the wax statue of the Pushpa star at Madame Tussauds in Dubai.

The unveiling took place on Thursday evening. Allu took to Instagram and shared pictures from the launch of his wax statue.

The wax statue is dressed in his iconic red jacket from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo while pulling off the 'thaggede le' gesture from Pushpa.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the actor ever since he unveiled his wax statue. David Warner too praised him.

Taking to Instagram, David posted a picture of Allu Arjun with his wax statue and wrote, "How good is this legend @alluarjunonline congrats #pushpa."

Madame Tussauds also posted a video of the wax statue's unveiling. In a video shared by the wax museum, the actor can be seen laughing when he sees his daughter posing with his wax statue. He joins her in posing with the statue too. They cutely pulled off the Pushpa pose.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun, who played the titular gangster in 'Pushpa: The Rise,' will now reprise the role in the sequel, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.' The film is set to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers & directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Allu also received a National Film Award for his performance in the film.After the National Film Awards list was announced in August, Allu Arjun took to social media and expressed his gratitude."A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable. & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honored and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled," he wrote. (ANI)

