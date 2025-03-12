Washington DC [US], March 12 (ANI): Days of Our Lives actor Billy Flynn has joined the cast of CBS's long-running soap opera 'The Young and the Restless', as reported by Deadline.

As per the outlet, Flynn will debut on the show sometime in the spring.

Best known for his portrayal of Chad DiMera on 'Days of Our Lives,' Flynn gained a significant fan following, particularly for his on-screen romance with Abigail Deveraux, played by Kate Mansi and Marci Miller. His final episode on Days of Our Lives is expected to air in early 2026.

Reflecting on his time with the show, Flynn was grateful for the experience.

"I am grateful for my years at Days. It changed my life in the best ways. I've always said these stories we tell are like doing a play, and I've spent the last 10-plus years playing this amazing character and telling one of the all-time great love stories. And now I'm excited for this opportunity and to test myself in a new way." Flynn told TV Insider, as quoted by Deadline.

Beyond Days of Our Lives, Flynn also starred in the Peacock spinoffs, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem and Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas. For his work on this Peacock spinoff, he earned three Daytime Emmy nominations.

Ken Corday, the executive producer of 'DOOL: A Very Salem Christmas,' extended his best wishes to the actor.

"We support Billy as an actor and friend and wish him nothing but continued success and happiness, personally and professionally. He will certainly be missed in Salem," as quoted by Deadline.

Created by Ted Corday and Benny Corday, Days of Our Lives is written by Ron Carlivati and remains one of the longest-running scripted daily soap operas. It stars Susan Seaforth Hayes, Julie Olson, Brandon Beemer, Raven Bowens, Tamara Braun and others in the lead roles. (ANI)

