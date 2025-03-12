South Korean actress Kim Sae Ron's untimely demise in February this year left everyone shocked, and now one of K-Drama's biggest names, Kim Soo Hyun, has been associated with the case. Amid dating allegations between the two, netizens have been revisiting past interactions between the actors in the light of the latest controversy. This is due to the claim made by Kim Sae Ron's aunt through the controversial YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute on March 10. Along with shocking revelations made on the channel on March 10, they also released a photo of Kim Soo Hyun kissing Kim Sae Ron on the cheeks along with a text message allegedly sent by the actress. Kim Soo Hyun's agency has not released a new statement reacting to this. ‘Please Save Me’: Kim Sae Ron’s Alleged Text Message to Kim Soo Hyun From 2024 Reveals SHOCKING Details! (See Pic).

What Did Kim Sae Ron’s Aunt Say?

Garosero Research Institute, a controversial YouTube channel, stirred the internet after they released a phone call audio recording with Kim Sae Ron's aunt, where she claimed that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron were in a relationship for six years. However, what's concerning about this is that their relationship reportedly began when she was only 15. Although Kim Soo Hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, has denied the claims, curious K-Netizens have been digging up the internet trying to revisit some of their old photos. Amid this, an old photo of Kim Soo Hyun kissing Kim Sae Ron on cheeks reportedly from 2016 along with a text message which was first released by Korean media outlets has now gone viral.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron’s Viral Picture

its really over for #KimSooHyun he cant no more deny his relationship with KimSaeRon after this new pic and the messages out. look at how this pedophile kissed underage girl cheek like that🤢 and he literally threw saeron under the bus even after she begged him. HE’S THE WORST💀 pic.twitter.com/x629qIXSTr — 💫 (@kdramasfangirl) March 11, 2025

Kim Soo Hyun’s Agency Issue Statement on Actor’s Viral Pic With Kim Sae Ron

A day after the massive backlash surrounding the viral picture and text message, Kim Soo Hyun's agency Gold Medalist reaffirmed its stance regarding the allegations surrounding the actor's relationship with Kim Sae Ron. On Wednesday (March 12), an official from Gold Medalist told media outlet Xportnews, "Our position is the same as the position from the previous day."

On Tuesday (March 11), the agency broke their silence on the matter and denied the dating allegations involving their actor. They released a statement saying, "The claims made by Hoverlab Inc in their YouTube broadcast about Kim Soo Hyun are completely false and baseless. These malicious claims directed at our company and actor Kim Soo Hyun are completely false and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances." Condemning the tragic passing of Kim Sae Ron, they threatened to take strong legal action against those engaging in spreading misinformation. Did Kim Soo Hyun Date Kim Sae Ron When She Was a Minor? ‘Queen of Tears’ Star’s Agency Responds to ‘Malicious’ Claims.

With this official stance, the agency has put an end to the dating rumours. However, the latest revelations about Kim Soo Hyun have sparked a massive uproar on the internet, to the point that K-netizens are calling for a boycott of the Queen of Tears star.

