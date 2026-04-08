Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been garnering praise from the Bollywood celebrities ever since its release in theatres on March 19. However, the alleged silence of Deepika Padukone, wife of Ranveer Singh, on the film's success has been a point of discussion among the fans of the couple.

Deepika Padukone has now broken her silence regarding the ongoing chatter on the internet and highlighted her support for husband Ranveer Singh and Dhurandhar after she skipped the sequel's screening in Mumbai.

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Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika Padukone commented on a reel on social media which highlighted her absence at the Dhurandhar 2's screening and asked if "her silence was a delivery statement or is it the internet reading too much into celebrity social media silence?"

Deepika has addressed the long-pending discussion with a befitting reply in the comment section of the post.

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Taking to the comment section, Deepika wrote, "The latter my friend... P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on?"

While the netizens came in support of her, saying, "Have you forgotten she stays with him?"

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are a prominent Bollywood power couple who married in 2018 after dating since 2013, following their collaboration in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Renowned for their on-screen chemistry in films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, they welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, in September 2024.

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', the sequel to last year's 'Dhurandhar', has shown remarkable performance at the box office. The critics and moviegoers have been praising the performance of Ranveer Singh in the film.

'Dhurandhar' franchise marks Aditya Dhar's second directorial venture after his National Award-winning debut 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', which starred Vicky Kaushal.

The second features a powerful lineup including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, with a cameo appearance by Yami Gautam. In the first part, Akshaye Khanna played a key role as gangster Rehman Dakait.

The film's music, including the track 'Aari Aari' composed by Shashwat Sachdev in collaboration with Bombay Rockers, has also contributed to its popularity among audiences. (ANI)

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