Comedian Samay Raina has released his latest stand-up special, Still Alive, delivering a sharp-witted roast of several high-profile figures following the controversy surrounding his show, India’s Got Latent. In the special, Raina targets podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, veteran comedian Sunil Pal, actor Mukesh Khanna, and singer B Praak, reflecting on the "chaos" that led to legal hurdles and the temporary removal of his content. Raina’s commentary has quickly gone viral, highlighting the friction between traditional media figures and the new wave of digital creators. Anupam Kher Calls Samay Raina a ‘Genius’: Veteran Actor Meets Comedian’s Family Ahead of ‘Still Alive’ Special Launch (Watch Video).

Samay Raina Roasts Ranveer Allahbadia

The most prominent segment of the special focuses on Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps. Raina humorously dubbed Allahbadia "The monk who sold my Ferrari," accusing the podcaster of inadvertently causing a legal "wrench" in his show's production.

Raina revealed that an FIR was filed against Allahbadia because he broke his "clean" public persona during an appearance on India’s Got Latent. "A clean guy cannot suddenly become a rascal on the internet," Raina remarked, suggesting that Allahbadia’s departure from a decade-long curated image triggered the backlash.

Samay Raina on Why He Decided To Keep Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Joke in His ‘India’s Got Latent’ Episode

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Recalling the emotional toll of having to delete his show due to the fallout, Raina noted, "It broke me like anything," jokingly adding that he even received messages of support from Pakistan after the episodes were pulled in India.

Samay Raina Confronts Sunil Pal, Mukesh Khanna, and B Praak

Raina also addressed several veteran figures who criticized his style of comedy during the height of the controversy. He singled out comedian Sunil Pal, who had reportedly advised Raina to learn from the more "family-friendly" Kapil Sharma. Raina dismissed the critique with irony, noting that Sharma himself was scheduled to appear in a subsequent episode of his show.

The comedian did not hold back on actor Mukesh Khanna, famous for his role as Shaktimaan. Addressing Khanna’s moral criticisms, Raina quipped, "Shaktimaan showed up, man. How do we fight Shaktimaan?" before taking a sharper jab at the actor’s past roles, questioning the "moral high ground" Khanna has taken against modern creators.

Raina further grouped singer B Praak and others into a category of people he claimed were "trying to get some limelight by kicking the dead" while his show was facing its darkest period. Gaurav Taneja REACTS to Kunal Kamra’s Dig at Ranveer Allahbadia, Blames Samay Raina for ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy (View Post).

Watch Samay Raina’s ‘Still Alive’ Stand-Up Comedy Special:

Beyond the personal roasts, Still Alive serves as a commentary on the challenges of producing unscripted, raw content in the current digital landscape. Raina described India’s Got Latent as a five-hour raw recording where "the most controversial four hours" were often the funniest. He admitted to playing it safe by editing carefully and meeting with panellists post-show to mitigate risks.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2026 11:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).