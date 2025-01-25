Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Bollywood star Deepika Padukone opened designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's special show to commemorate 25 years of his brand in Mumbai.

New mom Deepika stole the show in white trousers, a shirt and a trench coat. She completed her look with stunning statement jewellery.

Apart from her, popular Bollywood stars like Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditi Rao Hydari and many more graced the red carpet as the designer celebrated 25 years of his brand.

Meanwhile, on Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name 'Dua Padukone Singh' with a meaningful message.

The couple wrote, "Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love & gratitude."The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child, a daughter, on September 8, 2024.

Deepika and Ranveer announced the birth of their baby with a heartfelt post, expressing their gratitude and excitement as they embraced the joys of parenthood.

On the work front, Deepika was recently seen with husband Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's cop drama, 'Singham Again', where Deepika plays the fierce Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham. (ANI)

