Los Angeles [US], April 3 (ANI): The popular drama series 'Landman' has officially started shooting its second season.

Paramount+ announced that production is underway after the show's successful first season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Billy Bob Thornton will reprise his role as an operations executive for a Texas oil company. Demi Moore, who played Cami, the wife of an oil boss (Jon Hamm), is also returning to the show. This time, she will have a bigger role after fans and critics felt she wasn't given enough screen time in Season 1.

"There is a lot more story left to tell with Cami. Taylor has big plans, that's all I'm going to say," said co-creator Christian Wallace to Variety.

The upcoming season will also feature Oscar nominee Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Jacob Lattimore, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chavez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore.

Landman was one of the most-watched shows on Paramount+ last year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show ranked as a Top 10 streaming original and earned Thornton a Golden Globe nomination.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show is "set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics."

Meanwhile, the release date for the show has yet to be announced. (ANI)

