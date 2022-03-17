Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Sunny Deol got some Instagram love from his father and legendary actor Dharmendra on Thursday.

Taking to the social media application, the 'Sholay' star shared a throwback picture of Sunny wearing a turban.

Calling him a "handsome Sardar", Dharmendra wrote, "My, most loving son. A HANDSOME SARDAR."

The praises did not stop here. Dharmendra, in a comment section, described Sunny as a person with "innocent soul."

"An innocent soul with angel like smile. . love you Sunny," he added.

Sunny and Bobby Deol are Dharmendra's sons with his first wife Prakash Kaur. They have even worked together in several films like 'Apne', and 'Yamla Pagla Deewana', and will soon start shooting for 'Apne 2'. (ANI)

