The popular TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is celebrating his birthday today. As he turned a year older, his wife Vinny Arora shared some lovely pictures with him. She took to her Instagram handle and wished her husband with a sweet post. Vinny wrote in the caption, "Ek pyar ka nagma hai, maujon ki ravani hai, zindagi aur kuch bhi nahi, teri meri kahani hai.." (It is a song of love, a journey of fun, life is nothing else, yours is my story) Reacting to her post, Dheeraj wrote, "I love u the most ... Thank you for making my life more beautiful every day, every minute, every second ". Tatlubaaz: Dheeraj Dhoopar Elaborates About His Character, Gives Insights About His Preparation For The Role.

Vinny posted pictures that reflected their beautiful chemistry. The couple's greyscale images speak a lot about their relationship. They are seen laughing and exchanging smiles in the first image, demonstrating their love and mutual support. The following photograph catches their amusing looks, demonstrating that Dheeraj and Vinny are at their best when they are together. The remaining slides show the gorgeous pair posing romantically and expressing their thankfulness for the wonderful life they enjoy. Tatlubaaz: Dheeraj Dhoopar Opens Up on His Multi-Avatar Conman Role, Says ‘Perfect Show for Me To Make My OTT Debut’.

View Vinny Arora Dhoopar's Post:

Dheeraj and Vinny met in 2009 on the sets of Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg and fell in love. They tied the knot in 2016. "Dheeraj is known for working in several TV shows such as Sasural Simar Ka, Sherdil Shergill, Kundali Bhagya, among others.