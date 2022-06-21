Mumbai [Maharashtra], June 21 (ANI): Actor and producer Dia Mirza shared some behind-the-scene pictures of her shoot in Ladakh for the film 'Dhak Dhak', calling it 'an experience of a lifetime'.

"This movie is an experience of a lifetime. Each day spent on this journey has given us the gift of grace. So grateful!" captioned the 'Sanju' actor on Instagram.

In the first picture, Dia flashed a broad smile while taking a selfie against the backdrop of a Ladakh monastery, surrounded by mountains. Dia glowed in the picture without any makeup and let her brunette wavy hair loose as the sun shined on her locks. She looked quite graceful in the selfie.

As for the second image, Dia could be seen wearing a sweater-like shawl having horizontal prints. Underneath, she sported a black high-neck cardigan, to beat the cold. The beautiful background of hills, blue skies, and clouds, makes the picture look quite aesthetic.

The actor also shared glimpses of Ladakh, sharing an image of the monastery, having the typical red doors, carved with various colourful motifs and curtains hanging from the top.

The fourth image revealed two kids, presumably belonging to the monastery, wearing Pandit hats and adjusting a carpet.

Dia showed the breathtaking valley of Ladakh in the fifth picture with mountains on either side and a river flowing in between. The brown hills contrasting with the blue sky and river gave real travel goals.

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film 'Dhak Dhak' belongs to the adventure genre which follows the story of a road trip undertaken by a girl gang. Apart from Dia herself, the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles.

A powerful speaker, Dia even spoke on the topic of ageism in Bollywood. She said that she feels liberated and empowered by doing the role that has been coming her way.

"Ageism is something that we have to contend with and I am glad the opportunities that are coming my way today in so many ways have fixed this problem. It is a powerful recognition and intervention that I am playing the best parts of my life now when I am 40. This is just so amazing, liberating, empowering, and wonderful," said the actor. (ANI)

