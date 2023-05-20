Cannes [France], May 20 (ANI): Diana Penty shared her Cannes look on Instagram on Saturday. The 'Cocktail' actor returned to the red carpet for the second time and this time she kept her style statement 'glittery' yet classy.

Diana chose a two-piece outfit from the shelves of designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock. The designer outfit had precious jewels all over it.

Diana sported washboard abs with a fitted crop top. She kept her long hair loose and opted for dewy makeup. Standing against the blue railings, Diana showcased her dress from different angles in the special photoshoot.

She captioned the post, "All that glitters... #Cannes2023." Fans seem to love Diana's look. "You are looking so beautiful", wrote one, while many of them posted red heart emojis on Diana's post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsdCxMvqcee/ Excited about her Cannes appearance, Diana, representing Grey Goose at the 76th edition, said, "India has seen great recognition and appreciation at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in recent years. I am excited to be a part of the event again this year. I look forward to celebrating the experience."

Diana made her Cannes debut in 2019. She served several fashionable looks at the gala. The Cocktail actress looked stunning in an all-golden attire for her first look. She donned a mini Celia Kritharioti golden dress full of tassels.

She also opted for a sparkly pink floor-length gown and undoubtedly it made heads turn at the tiny French town of Cannes.

Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards, including the Palme d'Or, which is the highest prize awarded at the festival.(ANI)

