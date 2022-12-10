Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has been paired with Parineeti Chopra in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band. Neha Dhupia and Hubby Angad Bedi Have a Blast at Diljit Dosanjh's Concert in Mumbai (View Pics & Videos).

As per a source, the actors will start shooting for the film from December 11 in Mumbai. Reportedly, Diljit and Parineeti have attended several workshops to understand the characters in detail. More details regarding the project are awaited. Meanwhile, Parineeti is basking in the success of her film Uunchai, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher.

On receiving positive word of mouth about the film, Parineeti said, "I am truly so humbled and honoured at the success of Uunchai, I have gone through many ups and downs in my career but success like this and love from the audience like this just makes you feel that they continue to believe in you and appreciate you. I am going to give a big party very soon to celebrate this love that the audience is giving me."

Diljit was last seen in Netflix's Jogi, which explores the agony of the Sikh community in Delhi following the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In October 1984, violence erupted in the national capital and other parts of the country in which over 3,000 Sikhs were killed across India. He was also seen in the Punjabi film Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne. The movie, directed by Amarjit Singh, also featured Sargun Mehta and Sohail Ahmed in lead roles.