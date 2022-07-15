Diljit Dosanjh's new song "Peaches" from his album Drive Thru is finally out! A totally Punjabi number, the melody sees the singer mad over heels for his 'bae'. Right from the lyrics, fashion, music to Dosanjh's dance moves, this track is fun and quite millennial. Diljit Dosanjh Birthday: Ikk Kudi, Proper Patola, Sauda Khara Khara – 7 Chartbuster Songs of the Punjabi Munda That Should Be on Your Playlist Now!

