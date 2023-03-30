Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): Evergreen actress Rekha is the ultimate fashion trendsetter in Bollywood. Be it her wardrobe in the films or her red-carpet appearances, she has always managed to give us iconic fashion goals.

And now guess what? With her impeccable sense of style, Rekha has found a fan in Maria Grazia Chiuri, who is Christian Dior's creative director.

The 'Khubsoorat' star recently met Maria ahead of Dior's pre-fall 2023 fashion show in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, Maria dropped a stunning picture with Rekha.

The image shows Rekha exuding elegance in a white saree that she paired with a matching blouse. Staying true to her style, she opted for bold red lipstick and carried a golden potli. She accessorised the ensemble with a heavy pair of traditional golden earrings and bangles.

Rekha's elegant look has left Maria in awe.

"I was so touched to meet the iconic Rekha gi last night for the first time. India's most iconic woman and incredible actresss. I am so grateful you have joined us last night, it was a true honour," Maria said in the caption.

Dior also shared the same picture with the caption, saying, "The House has long held Indian culture in high esteem, and here the legendary actress Rekha is accompanied by @MariaGraziaChiuri ahead of the Dior Fall 23 show taking place on Thursday, March 30 at 8.30 pm IST, live from the symbolic setting of the Gateway of India, Mumbai."

Dior's Mumbai show, which is being held in collaboration with the Chanakya School of Craft by label JADE, is inspired by India and will exhibit several pieces embroidered by talented Indian artisans on Thursday.

Sonam Kapoor is among the A-list celebrities who have been invited to the Dior Fall 2023 show in Mumbai tonight. She shared a picture of the invite on her Instagram stories, and the package included a printed fan, a Lady Dior handbag, a scarf, among other items. "So happy @dior so happy the house is showcasing the collection in India mumbai... cannot wait to see all that is done! Also thank you for the wonderful goodies," wrote Sonam.

Anushka Sharma is also expected to attend the fashion gala. (ANI)

