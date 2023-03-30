"The last week has been a whirlwind as we've finally been able to share The Night Agent with the world," said series creator Shawn Ryan. "To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix. We couldn't be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans."
The Night Agent, according to Variety, is based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk. The official logline states that the show centres "on a low-level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office." Gabriel Basso leads the series and it also features Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, DB Woodside, and Hong Chau. Chief of War: Sweet Tooth Star Luciane Buchanan Joins Jason Momoa's Apple Series Based on Hawaiian War.
"We're proud to see The Night Agent deliver a breakout performance and become instantly embraced around the world," said Jinny Howe, Netflix's vice president of drama series. He added: "Shawn Ryan has created a spy thriller sensation that viewers cannot get enough of, with a stellar cast featuring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan and Hong Chau, and we're here to bring them more of the action and suspense they love."
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2023 04:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).