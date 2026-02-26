Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 26 (ANI): Skipper Aiden Markram's brilliant half-century and fiery spells from Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi kept South Africa unbeaten in the T20 World Cup, as they overcame West Indies by nine wickets in a one-sided contest at Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The Proteas are the only team that is left unbeaten throughout the tournament. With two wins in two matches, South Africa have one foot in the semifinals, while West Indies, with a win and a loss each, need to win their last encounter against India to keep themselves in contention. South Africa's win also keeps the hopes of Team India alive, who have to win their matches against Zimbabwe and WI and hope for the Proteas to go unbeaten for an easy route to the semifinals.

Also Read | FC Goa vs Sporting Club Delhi, ISL 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online.

During a run-chase of 177 runs, the Proteas openers Quinton de Kock and skipper Aiden Markram started well, cracking a boundary each in Matthew Forde's first over. QDK spent the next few overs being a spectator from the non-strikers' end, as his captain collected fours and sixes against Forde, Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder, single-handedly bringing the 50-run stand in 30 balls.

In Shamar Joseph's first over, the final one of the powerplay, de Kock decided to tee off, with two sixes and a four. Proteas stood tall at the end of powerplay at 69/0.

Also Read | India Semi-Final Scenario After West Indies' Defeat to South Africa in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

De Kock took his turn to attack the spin, collecting a four and six each against Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase. Chase ended the 95-run stand, with QDK giving a simple catch to Jason Holder at long on, dismissed for 24-ball 47, with four boundaries and sixes each. SA was 95/1 in eight overs.

Markram reached his third half-century of the tournament with six fours and two sixes, and Proteas reached the 100-run mark in just 8.5 overs.

Halfway through their innings, SA was 109/1, dominating the proceedings. Courtesy of some quick runs from Rickelton and a Markram catch drop by Roston, the equation reached under 50 runs needed by the time the 12th over ended.

The run-chase produced a massive 14th over by Chase, as Markram launched for three sixes, one straight down the ground, one over long-on and the other a slog sweep over deep midwicket. The 150-run mark was up for SA in 13.4 overs.

Proteas ended the run-chase courtesy a straight four by Markram, winning by nine wickets with 23 balls left. Markram was unbeaten at 82* in 46 balls, with seven fours and four sixes, while Ricketlon made 45* in 28 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes.

Earlier, a sensational, counter-attacking 89-run stand for the eighth wicket between half-centurion Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder helped West Indies overcome a pace barrage from South Africa in the first half, ending their innings at 176/8 in 20 overs.

At one point, WI was 83/7 in 10.2 overs, but Shepherd (52 in 37 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Jason Holder (49 in 31 balls, with three fours and sixes) put up a brave 89-run stand, collecting 58 runs in the final five overs.

After South Africa won the toss and elected to field first, skipper Shai Hope put spinner Keshav Maharaj under pressure right from word go, hammering a pull for six in the third ball of the innings, followed by an inside-out shot for four and a lucky six to end the first over with 17 runs.

In the next over, Marco Jansen took some beating from Brandon King, who hammered the Proteas pacer for three fours, getting 12 more runs.

In the third over, Kagiso Rabada, who had been wicketless in the past three matches, stalled WI's momentum with two cruel blows. First, it was skipper Hope feathering an edge to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, ending his cameo of a six-ball 16. In the same over, the pacer made a mess out of Shimron Hetmyer's stumps, sending him back for just two runs in three. WI was 31/2 in 2.5 overs.

Brandon King looked in fluent touch, producing back-to-back boundaries against Lungi Ngidi in the fourth over. However, Proteas pushed WI two steps back again, as Ngidi removed King for a quickfire 11-ball 21, with five fours. The batter feathered an edge to QDK behind the stumps. The over concluded with Roston Chase being clean bowled for just two in two. WI was on a downward spiral at 43/4 in four overs.

With a drive past mid-off for four, Rovman Powell helped WI end their powerplay at 52/4 in six overs.

Sherfane Rutherford, the man in form, looked to counter-attack, launching Corbin Bosch for a six over deep mid-wicket. However, Bosch got him on the next ball, courtesy of some excellent glove work from Quinton behind the stumps. Sherfane was gone for 10-ball 12, with half the side gone for 60 in 6.3 overs.

Ngidi rocked WI once again in the ninth over, removing Rovman for an 11-ball nine, as he drove the ball straight into Dewald Brevis's hands at covers. WI was 71/6 in 8.2 overs.

Halfway through their innings, WI was 82/6, with Jason Holder (9*) and Matthew Forde (1*) unbeaten.

WI continued their slump with reckless batting as an aerial hit from Forde landed in the hands of Ryan Rickelton, who took a fine running catch. Forde was gone for nine-ball 11, and WI was left at 83/7 in 10.2 overs.

Courtesy of a six over long-off by Romario Shepherd, WI reached the 100-run mark in 13.2 overs. He and Holder continued to build a partnership for WI, hoping to take the game deep. At the end of 15 overs, WI was 118/7, with both batters in their 20s.

Romario counter-attacked with a six over deep mid-wicket and a four against Bosch, following with a gigantic hit to start of Rabada's 17th over, bringing the 50-run partnership in 35 balls. Runs flowed from both ends for the Windies as they made a remarkable recovery to reach the 150-run mark in 17.3 overs. Jansen's 18th over was proving to be an expensive win, as two fours and two sixes from Holder yielded 23 runs.

Ngidi silenced WI with three stunning slower balls, but an edge went past the fielders, giving Holder a boundary. The penultimate over yielded just five runs, with the pacer ending his spell at 3/30 in four overs.

After an expensive Jansen over, the Proteas made a fine comeback in the final two overs, giving away just 13 runs and ending a 89-run stand between the duo with a run-out of Holder for 49 in 31 balls, with three fours and three sixes. However, on the final ball, Shepherd completed his maiden T20I fifty in 37 balls, with three fours and four sixes, taking his side to 176/8 in 20 overs.

Ngidi (3/30) and Rabada (2/22) delivered sensational four-over spells, while Bosch (2/31) also delivered a fine full quota of his overs. Jansen leaked runs, conceding 50 in four overs.

Brief Scores: West Indies: 176/8 (Romario Shepherd 52*, Jason Holder 49, Lungi Ngidi 3/30) lost to South Africa: 177/1 in 16.1 overs (Aiden Markram 82*, Quinton de Kock 47, Roston Chase 1/46). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)