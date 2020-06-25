New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): As Sushant Singh Rajput's last shot film 'Dil Bechara' is announced for a digital release, director Mukesh Chhabra on Thursday remembered the late actor for the love and support he shared throughout the making of the movie.

In a written post shared on Twitter, Chhabra explained the 'Kai Po Che' actor was not just a "hero" of his directorial debut film, instead, he dubbed him as a "dear friend" who stood beside him through thick and thin.

"We had been close, right from 'Kai Po Che' to 'Dil Bechara.' He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him," tweeted the director.

The casting director also shared that Sushant always showered him with immense love while the movie was being made and that his love will now "guide" as the movie will release.

'Dil Bechara' will premiere on the digital platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 and will be available to everyone for free including the ones who have not subscribed to the streaming service as a mark of tribute to Sushant's love for cinema.

Chhabra added: "I'm glad that the Producers have made it available for everyone to watch. We are going to love and celebrate you, my friend. I can visualise you with your beautiful smile blessing us from up above."

Earlier the day, a new poster of the film and the announcement of the digital release of the movie was made in the official twitter handle of the Disney+ Hotstar.

"For the love of Sushant and his love for cinema, the movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers," the tweet by the streaming service further read.

The new poster features the departed actor sitting while Sanjana Sanghi is seen resting her hands and head on his shoulder.

Directed Chhabra, the romantic flick is adapted from the famous novel 'The Fault In Our Stars' by John Green and will also see actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance.

The flick was originally slated for May 8 theatre release but it could not see the light of the day due to the shuttering of cinemas owing to coronavirus crisis. (ANI)

