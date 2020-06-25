Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak featured her playing the role of an acid attack survivor. The actress shed vanity to play the character inspired by real-life Laxmi Aggarwal, but Meghna Gulzar's direction fell short. The movie was not well-recieved by the audience. Now, a new film on a similar subject tells us that it could have been worse. Sonu Nigam and Shweta Rohira star in the short film Spotless, which has dropped on YouTube. Monali Thakur Supports Sonu Nigam's Allegations: I Alienated Myself Because I Care For my Mental Health.

The only intriguing factor about Spotless is a nightmarish territory that the movie delves in for a few seconds. And a melodious song in the end. Other than that it is pretty mediocre with lacklustre storytelling, a subpar colour correction, juvenile dialogues and unimagined editing.

There are short films that drive the point home with subtlety. And the length and low budget of the film is not reason enough for a mediocre product. We have seen class-apart gems like Shefali Shah's Juice, Nimrat Kaur's Elaychi and many others. Saurabh M Pandey's direction, writing and direction falls short of providing the emotional pathos to the leads. It titillates with a revenge fantasy, which is detrimental to the cause. The intentions, however, are unarguably noble. Sonu Nigam Threatens to Expose Bhushan Kumar, Recalls the Time The T-Series Honcho Asked His Help to Save Him From Abu Salem and Mentions a 'Marina Kuwar' Video.

Sonu Nigam makes an impact in a limited time. The singer has the potential to deliver a good performance, and you see a glimpse of it here in Spotless. Just like him, his co-star Shweta Rohira also seems to be a director's actor. The song, in the end, deserves another applause.

Yay

-Sonu Nigam and Shweta Rohira

-The Song

Nay

- Weak Story

- Technically mediocre

Final Thoughts

Spotless is not a feat in filmmaking or storytelling despite its noble intentions. But watch it, for it only takes less than 10 minutes of your time and leaves you with the stark reality that many women face in the world.

