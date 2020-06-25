Bulbbul has become the new talking point for the netizens after Anushka Sharma's spooky offering landed on Netflix on June 25. The movie, written and directed by Anvita Dutt, stars Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Parambrata. It is a supernatural fare set in the pre-Independence era, about a village haunted by a murderous chudail. Interspersed in this spooky mystery is the story of Bulbbul, a child bride married to a middle-aged Thakur, and her yearning for her brother-in-law, who is about her age. Bulbbul Movie Review: Tripti Dimri’s Strong Performance and Its Visual Flair Make Anushka Sharma's Spooky But Lethargic Offering Worth A Watch.

Before we go ahead, as if the title of the story isn't a hint enough, there are full of SPOILERS below. Without telling you how the show ends, we can't explain the meaning of its ending, can we? Duh! So if you haven't watched the movie and are still here, well, welcome to the world of SPOILERS!

So let's get into it...

The Ending

Satya (Avinash Tiwary) and Dr Sudip (Parambrata) realise that it is Bulbbul (Tripti Dimri) who is masquerading as the chudail of the village. Thanks to a few careless embers from Satya's torch that causes a forest fire, Bulbbul seemingly perishes in the flames, leaving him guilt stricken. He leaves the mansion soon after and writes a letter to his eldest brother and Bulbbul's husband Indraneil (Rahul Bose). In the letter, he confesses he is becoming like his brother, and before he transforms completely, he is cutting off the ties.

A Scene from Bulbbul

Indraneil returns to the haveli from his self-imposed exile, to find it desolate and lonely. In the night, while sleeping, he is visited by the ghost of Bulbbul, calling him by his pet-name. Indraneil is petrified by what he sees and the screen cuts to the credits.

The Ending Explained

You can draw a lot of metaphors from the fiery climax of the film that reminds you somewhat of The Jungle Book's ending. If Bulbbul is a chudail to the villagers, she is Goddess Kaali to the women she rescues from the sadistic men in the village. She gives Satya a rude awakening, challenging his misogynistic thoughts that women are weak, and therefore such murders can only be committed by men. Her burning in the forest represents Goddess Sita going through the trial by fire, and the nature accepting her as its own.

A Scene From Bulbbul

The question here, did Bulbbul had supernatural powers? The movie leaves this notion up in the air. She does come back to life, after being suffocated to death during the horrifying sexual assault by Mahender (Rahul Bose). The moon turns red, when that happens. She has a cooler, confident demeanor after the incident and her feet twists backwards, a sign of a witch. But the doctor doesn't think too much of it, and she also gets injured when Satya tries to shoot the 'chudail'. The makers leave it up to us to fill in the blanks and make your own assumptions.

Our Theory

Our theory is that, Bulbbul did get supernatural powers when she returned from the dead. But she wasn't completely a witch, which is why Sudip didn't suspect anything while treating her, and also why she got injured by a mere bullet. The one thing that bound her to her past was her love for Satya. When she realised that he is also flawed as the men in his family, that one connection she had with the mortal world broke apart. The fire in the forest merely destroyed her physical encasing, allowing Bulbbul to completely get into her new avatar.

Rahul Bose and Paoli Dam in Bulbbul

So when Indraneil comes back to his home, Bulbbul returns in her true chudail form. While it isn't shown, we can assume that she has killed the man who had brutally beaten her, and her revenge cycle is complete.

Do you have any other theories about Bulbbul's finale? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

