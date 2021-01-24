Washington [US], January 24 (ANI): American mass media and entertainment giant, Disney is defending the host of its new "Star Wars" web series amid backlash towards tweets that some people deemed to be racist towards white people.

According to Fox News, Krystina Arielle had announced in January that she will host "The High Republic Show," which will be web series offering news and insights into the latest multimedia subseries of the immensely popular science fiction franchise.

However, shortly afterward announcing Arielle as the host of the new bi-monthly show, some netizens fetched through her past tweets and found several ones that used some harsh terminologies regarding White people's role in dismantling racism.

As per Fox News, the backlash got so bad that it prompted the official "Star Wars" Twitter account to issue a statement defending the host and denouncing "bullying and racism." The tweet read, "Our Star Wars community is one of hope and inclusivity. We do not stand for bullying and racism. We support @KrystinaArielle."

Later, Arielle shared some of the virulent and racist responses she had received due to the older tweets. People said she was only hired by the Disney-owned franchise because of the colour of her skin, sending her emojis of monkeys and calling on people to harass her even more for her views on race in America. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)